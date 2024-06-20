Blending art and nature: Celebrating 20 years of Trails & Vistas art hikes and creative expression

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As Trails & Vistas celebrates its 20th anniversary, the nonprofit organization continues to blend art and nature through its unique art hikes, weaving together community engagement and artistic expression.

This year’s celebration includes a special World Concert on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Truckee Regional “Salty” Gebhardt Amphitheater. This free concert is part of Truckee Donner Rec and Parks District’s “Music in the Park” Series will feature SambaDa’ and Reno Tsurunokai Taiko drums.

At the helm of Trails & Vistas is Nancy Lopez, founder and artistic director, who brings her extensive background as an installation artist, bronze sculptor, ceramicist, painter, and art educator, to the organization. Jean Fournier, president of the Board of Directors, also enriches the group with her experience as a performing poet. Together, with a dedicated board of 11 members and the efforts of 200 volunteers annually they bring a diverse array of art and culture to the region.

“The most special thing for the group of artists that I collaborate with is working together to make site-specific performance instillations and finding a landscape that inspires each of our pieces and the interconnectedness of the art within the landscape,” Lopez continues. “For attendees, it’s all about art in nature, but it’s also about the walking between the art sites. It’s really a time to slow down and take notice of what you find beautiful in the landscape–if that’s a small wildflower or all the different layers and shades of green of the pine trees. It’s really taking time to experience community, to experience the art, and to experience all the beauty that surrounds us here in the Sierra Nevada.”

Local artists Romina Branje (left) and Nancy Lopez (right) from the Community Workshop at Alibi Aleworks in Truckee. Provided / Jean Fournier

Trails & Vistas also hosts the Dreaming Tree School Field Trips, inviting third graders from across the Tahoe Truckee School District and charter schools to explore outdoor learning environments through the arts. These trips, in partnership with state parks, take students to Donner Lake and Sand Harbor.

“The Trails & Vistas artists and experiences they provided at Donner Memorial State Park provided a unique opportunity for my students to connect with nature on a personal basis. Our day with Trails & Vistas provided a springboard from which students created poetry and conducted research about native plant and animal species. Learning is more powerful when it is based on experience. Thank you once again for opening my students’ eyes to the beauty and wonder that is all around them,” Brook Binley, a Teacher from Forest Charter School, said.

Recognizing the need for broader outreach, Trails & Vistas has increased efforts to engage under-resourced communities. In response to insights from their board, they secured grants from the California Arts Council and Martis Camp Foundation, launching their first bilingual art hike in 2023, engaging Latinx community members through a bilingual outreach advisor, who will also support bilingual art hikes this year.

“We believe in bringing art and experiences in nature to people who don’t traditionally have access,” Fournier said.

Trails & Vistas also recently expanded its reach by conducting free community art workshops, where participants create art pieces that become part of an art installation on the signature art hikes. These workshops have actively involved diverse groups, including Spanish-speaking community members, teen-parenting mothers, seniors, members of the LGBTQ+ community, local schools like Sierra High, as well as the Roundhouse. The workshops, usually accompanied by food, focus on collaborative art-making, with projects ranging from watercolor, collage art, ceramic creations of California poppies.

One of the highlights is the creation of hundreds of clay poppies by community members of all ages. “The beauty of the clay poppies is that when people go to the art hike and see hundreds of beautiful poppies, they were literally made by dozens and dozens of community members from youth to seniors,” Fournier continues. “Everyone has a connection to the poppies and they are all different sizes, styles, and shapes.” The poppies crafted by the participants will be featured in a community art installation during the Signature Art Hikes in July. They are literally evidence of building community, an important piece of Trails & Vistas mission: to create community by celebrating the arts and nature.

Poppies created during community workshops. Provided / Trails and Vistas

Trails & Vistas’ art hikes are technology-free zones, encouraging participants to slow down and fully immerse themselves in the experience. While tickets for the art hikes often sell out quickly, community members can volunteer and enjoy the hikes free of charge.

Lopez’s vision extends beyond Truckee. She has been invited to Italy for an artist residency in a castle, where she will work and crate with a cadre of artists both from California and Italy to organize an art hike an art hike through the castle’s five floors, bringing a piece of California with her as some of the ceramic poppies travel overseas. “Our community’s art is not just strengthening community here, but also traveling to a new community for cultural exchanges,” Fournier said.

For more information and to join the celebration, visit Trails & Vistas’ website at https://www.trailsandvistas.org/ and consider volunteering to experience the magic of art within nature firsthand.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.