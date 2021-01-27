Blizzard warning in effect until Friday





After several inches of snow fell in the Sierra Nevada to start the week, the region braced for another round of storms that could drop between 1 and 3 feet in the Tahoe Basin and up to 6 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet.

The National Weather Service office in Reno has issued a blizzard warning, which lasts until 4 a.m. Friday.

The weather service also cautioned that wind gusts up to 45 mph are forecast for lower elevations, while higher elevations could see gusts of 90 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible … through Friday morning,” said the weather service in is warning. “Very strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. If you risk travel over the Sierra passes, you could be stuck in your car for several hours.”

Additionally, an avalanche watch is in place for the Lake Tahoe area from Tuesday evening through Friday morning.

Stormy weather this week has already impacted travel across the Truckee-Tahoe area, while also providing much-needed snow to the region’s ski resorts.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported roughly 7 inches of new snow at its upper mountain area.

“We urge anyone traveling in the Tahoe area to stay up-to-date on road conditions and chain control requirements with the CalTrans App,” said Public Relations Specialist Alex Spychalsky. “Operations at the ski resort will also be impacted by the extreme weather we are anticipating. Lifts may be delayed in opening on Wednesday due to post-storm maintenance work that will need to be completed, including clearing lifts of rime ice, rebuilding access roads and avalanche control. Guests headed to the resort during this storm will want to check the Squaw Alpine App for real-time lift status updates, and be prepared for opening delays.”

Northstar California Resort reported 4 inches of snowfall since Sunday. On Donner Summit, Boreal Mountain California and Soda Springs each said they received 6 inches of snow. Around Tahoe, Homewood Mountain Resort reported a storm total of 7 inches at its summit, Diamond Peak said it picked up 6 inches, and in South Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort had 7 inches of new snow come down since Sunday.