Blood drive set for April 23 in Truckee

A Truckee Community Blood Drive, sponsored by Truckee Rotary and Tahoe Forest Hospital, is planned for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at the Veterans Hall, 10214 High St.

Online registration is open at http://www.Donors.Vitalant.org (Click on “Make an Appointment” and enter “SMFM063” as the blood drive code.

“In these difficult times, giving blood is something healthy individuals can do to help the sick. The only source for blood — literally in many hospital procedures, the source of life — is another human being,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer. “We need people to donate blood today, while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”

There is no inherent risk of getting coronavirus from the donation procedure itself. To minimize the risk of contracting it from others at a blood drive or donation center, staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols that include wearing gloves and personal protective gear, wiping down donor-touched areas often and after every collection, using sterile collection sets for every donation/collection, and arm scrubbing for 30 seconds.

If you have additional questions, please call your donor recruitment representative or 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).

Source: Vitalant