Board approves funding for alternative transportation sources in North Lake Tahoe

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Tahoe Downtowner LLC to continue TART Connect.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County’s commitment to alternative modes of transportation got a boost this week following two board approvals that authorized the use of Transient Occupancy Tax.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Tahoe Downtowner LLC to continue TART Connect service through June 30, 2024. A total of $2,685,526 was approved to service the Placer County zones in the North Tahoe region, with $685,000 coming from TOT funds previously allocated to fund tourism marketing, as recommended by the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors to support extended service hours.

TART Connect will continue peak season hours as it has for the past two years. However, starting this contract year during non-peak seasons (September 5 through December 13, 2023 and again from April 8 through June 27, 2024), TART Connect will add ten hours of service for riders in the region. Thanks to the reallocated TOT funding, riders will now be able to schedule rides from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“By offering TART Connect service year-round with an 8:00 a.m. start time, we’re providing residents and visitors more consistent alternatives to get around North Lake Tahoe,” said Placer Deputy CEO Stephanie Holloway. “This is one step further in our goal to expand transit options for people in the Tahoe Basin and beyond with the ultimate goal of reducing people’s dependency on their personal vehicles.”

The Board of Supervisors also approved a $193,112 funding agreement with the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association for the continued operation of the North Lake Tahoe Express airport shuttle. This includes $43,112 of additional funding recommended by the NTCA Board of Directors to establish a new website for the service and an enhanced reservation system.

“On behalf of the NTCA and the committees convened to help make recommendations about how TOT funds are reinvested in our community, we’re thrilled that the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted in support of both continuing and expanding these integral transportation initiatives,” said NTCA President and CEO Tony Karwowski. “Consistent service offerings that people can rely on are what’s needed for our region to change how people living in and visiting North Lake Tahoe get around.”

Placer County is among the funding partners of the shuttle alongside Washoe County, Travel North Tahoe Nevada and the Town of Truckee. The shuttle provides convenient transportation between the Reno-Tahoe airport and various locations throughout North Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

Learn more about both programs by visiting https://tahoetruckeetransit.com/ .

Source: Placer County