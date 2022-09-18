Board of Supervisors candidate forum on Monday

The League of Women Voters of Nevada County will hold the District 3 Board of Supervisors candidate forum from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The forum will be held at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City, and streamed live on Comcast and Suddenlink Channel 18, on the Nevada County Media website and YouTube channel .

The forums can be viewed on demand within 24 hours after the event on NCM’s Local Politics YouTube channel and on the League’s YouTube Channel .

Send questions to be considered for candidates Lisa Swarthout and Patti Ingram Spencer to info@lwvnevadacounty.org . Questions should be appropriate for the office and applicable to all candidates. The LWV will consolidate repeated questions.

For more information, contact Janice Bedayn at jbedayn@lwvnevadacounty.org or call 1-530-388-0147.