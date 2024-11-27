Board to hear remaining items for Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan in Auburn on Dec. 10

AUBURN, Calif. – Following approval of the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan at its Nov. 19 meeting in Kings Beach, the Placer County Board of Supervisors will hear a pair of items related to that plan at its Dec. 10 meeting in Auburn. The board will consider approval of the plan area’s vesting large-lot tentative subdivision map and granting an exception to the state minimum fire safe regulations.

The meeting will be held at the Placer County Administrative Center (175 Fulweiler Avenue in Auburn) starting at 9 a.m. and is expected to be live-streamed via YouTube on the Placer County channel . The meeting agenda will be published here at least 72 hours prior to the meeting.

The board unanimously approved the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan at its Nov. 19 meeting and certified the plan’s environmental impact report, including the 2016 draft and final EIR and the 2024 draft and final partially-revised EIR.

The current requests seek approval of a vesting large-lot tentative subdivision map to create a total of 46 lots. If approved, the lots created by the map would carry no development rights and are for financing purposes only.

Additionally, the request includes an exception to the state minimum fire safe regulations (Cal. Code of Regulations, Title 14, Sections 1270-1276.05) (State Regs). State regulations require that dead-end roads where development is to be constructed shall not exceed a cumulative length of 5,280 feet. An exception is requested to the same, which can be granted by the county on a case-by-case basis if the project provides alternatives that mitigate wildfire risk and provide the same practical effect towards providing defensible space