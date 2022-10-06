Boarding for Breast Cancer adds pro skater

Roos Zwetsloot has been added to Boarding for Breast Cancer's list of professional athlete ambassadors.

Courtesy Boarding for Breast Cancer

TAHOE CITY Calif. — Each year Boarding for Breast Cancer organizes fundraising events throughout California and in Lake Tahoe.

The nonprofit recently announced a new professional athlete will be joining its ranks, which already include local snowboarder Jamie Anderson.

Dutch skater Roos Zwetsloot is joining Boarding for Breast Cancer’s ambassador skate team, which seeks to promote the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle to young women.

“Breast cancer is something that every family knows about,” said Zwetsloot in a news release. “It comes out of left field and impacts even the most healthy, intentional professional athletes. Early detection, the normalization of screenings and education is the best way to mitigate the negative effects of breast cancer. I’m grateful to have found the B4BC community and am very passionate about spreading this message.”

Last year, the 22-year-old made history as the first woman to grind the Hollywood 16 handrail. She also won the 2020 Dutch National Championships and represented her country at the 2020 Olympics.

Though too late for Boarding for Breast Cancer’s annual Skate the Lake event in Tahoe, the organization confirmed she will be joining the 15th annual Skate the Coast next week in Santa Monica. Skate the Lake takes place each year in July.