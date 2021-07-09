Boarding for Breast Cancer host 17th annual Skate the Lake

Boarding for Breast Cancer, a nonprofit organization providing breast cancer education, prevention and survivor support programs for young people, announced the 17th Annual Skate the Lake event, which will take place July 10-11 in North Lake Tahoe. This beloved community event is a 28-mile skate-bike-roll around Lake Tahoe and the majestic Truckee River, and this year the option to participate in a modified capacity is available in addition to the standard 28-mile course.

“Whether it’s 28-miles or just a few laps around your block, we’re encouraging everyone to get involved in whatever way works best for them to help us reach our fundraising goal of $50,000,” explained Lisa Hudson, Boarding for Breast Cancer president and co-founder. “Fundraising is a key component of our organization as dollars raised help support education, prevention and survivorship programs.”

Skate the Lake will kick off on July 10 from noon to 7 p.m. with a community celebration at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. Participants are encouraged to attend the event and register, grab an event tee, and celebrate with music, food, drinks, raffles, auctions and more. On July 11, event participants will meet at 7:30 a.m. for shuttle pick-up at 64 Acres parking lot to skate-bike-roll with Boarding for Breast Cancer. For participants who prefer a shorter 7-mile route, there is a 12:30 p.m. drop-in at the Village at Squaw Valley.

“We are excited to return to North Lake Tahoe for our 17th Annual Skate the Lake,” continued Hudson. “This event always brings such great energy and fun to all who skate, bike and roll for breast cancer awareness and prevention. We are looking forward to seeing the smiling faces of people honoring loved ones touched by cancer and supporting our cause.”

Interested participants can register or donate online; each registrant is required to raise or donate a minimum of $30 and will receive an event shirt and an entry to win a Yeti cooler. Participants will be celebrated and highlighted on @B4BC’s Instagram story through shared hashtags and there will be incredible partner prizes awarded to the top three fundraisers, and many opportunities to win additional prizes with raffle tickets, spirit contests and more.

For those not able to participate in person, virtual events will take place all weekend long in addition to an online Instagram auction at @b4bcauction. Let local trails, paths, or neighborhoods serve as the setting for the push to fundraise and raise awareness for breast cancer prevention. Virtual participants are encouraged to show how they’re honoring a loved one online by tagging @B4BC and #skatethelake. For more information, please visit: B4BC.ORG.

Source: Boarding for Breast Cancer

Boarding for Breast Cancer, a nonprofit organization providing breast cancer education, prevention and survivor support programs for young people, announced the 17th Annual Skate the Lake event, which will take place July 10-11 in North Lake Tahoe.

Photo courtesy of Skate the Lake

For those not able to participate in person, virtual events will take place all weekend long in addition to an online Instagram auction at @b4bcauction.

Photo by Andrew Sergeant, courtesy of Skate the Lake