Boarding for Breast Cancer launches virtual campaign

Boarding for Breast Cancer launched its Love Your Peaks campaign with a goal of raising $75,000 for its breast cancer education, prevention, and survivorship programs.

Boarding for Breast Cancer

While COVID-19 has halted events across the globe, one nonprofit has chosen to ride on, launching a new campaign to raise funds and awareness about breast cancer prevention.

Boarding for Breast Cancer launched its Love Your Peaks fundraiser earlier this month, encouraging participants to dedicate a day to snowboarding or skiing at a participating resort in an effort to raise funds for the nonprofit’s breast cancer education, prevention, and survivorship programs.

The nonprofit has been a staple in the area for more than a decade, raising tens of thousands of dollars through its annual Skate the Lake fundraisers for its breast cancer programs. In September, Boarding for Breast Cancer went virtual for its 16th annual Skate the Lake. While the usual dozens of participants that make the ride along the Tahoe’s west shore up to Squaw Valley and back to Tahoe City weren’t kicking along the paved paths and streets, the campaign still managed to raise more than $36,000.

“This year being virtual, it has become more of a global effort with horses, sail boats, dirt bikes, and hikes from all over the planet,” said Curtis Sterner, co-founder of Skate the Lake and Boarding for Breast Cancer’s operations manager. “This year, we plan to touch the lives of all different types of people who might not skate, bike or roll.”

In that spirit, Boarding for Breast Cancer is rolling out its Love Your Peaks campaign, which allows participants to join teams at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Sierra-at-Tahoe in an effort to raise funds through a day of riding or skiing. Registering for the program costs $25 and comes with a Boarding for Breast Cancer gift bag. For every $10 raised, participants also receive an entry into a weekly giveaway that includes items from Yeti, Arbor Snowboards, The North Face, 686, Pura Vida, and others.

Registrants can also participate via social media by tagging @b4bc and @sunbum with the hashtag #LoveYourPeaks for a chance to be featured on the Boarding for Breast Cancer’s social media channels and to prizes. The Love Your Peaks campaign runs through April 14, and as of Thursday had raised more than $22,000 of its $75,000 goal.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.b4bc.org .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.