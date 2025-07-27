Boarding for Breast Cancer Pushes for Prevention at the 21st Annual Skate the Lake presented by LivOn Labs

Participants skate-bike-rolling 28-miles through Lake Tahoe

Provided / Shaina Joel

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is riding high after its 21st Annual Skate the Lake, presented by LivOn Labs. On Sunday, July 20th, 200 participants pushed for prevention and helped raise $50,000 to support B4BC’s breast cancer awareness, prevention, and survivorship programs.

Skate the Lake weekend began Saturday with a Kickoff Party at Commons Beach, where participants grabbed goodie bags and enjoyed live music, yoga, food, drinks, and breast health education. Vendors were on-site offering everything from snacks to supplements, including presenting sponsor LivOn Labs, Capacity Brewing, Gelato, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Winter’s Pantry, and Fresh Air Clothing. Attendees also enjoyed a live show from Truckee Tahoe Radio, yoga led by instructor Meghan Muckenfuss, and a music lineup courtesy of Mountain Vibe Music, featuring The Eregulars, Tigershade, and Crash Monkeys. The B4BC booth also hosted a silent auction, featuring incredible items from brand partners.

During the event, B4BC honored friends of the organization who had passed from breast cancer, giving loved ones the chance to share stories of survivorship and the impact of B4BC. The ride the following day was dedicated to these women.

Bright-eyed and ready to roll, participants of all ages, abilities and wheels gathered early Sunday morning at Sugar Pine Point Park, decked out in pink gear on skateboards, roller skates/blades, and bikes. The B4BC team expressed their gratitude to participants for spreading the mission of early detection and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention before sending them off on the 28-mile trek.

Riders tackled the challenge with smiles and determination, crossing the finish line for those affected by breast cancer. Hydration stops featuring Redmond Re-Lyte electrolytes kept participants energized throughout the course, Sun Bum sunscreen for UV protection and Yeti Coolers full of cold water to stay hydrated. At noon, lunch was provided by The Auld Dubliner at Palisades Tahoe, where participants fueled up, and others joined for the final eight miles. Riders then made their way to the finish line, surrounded by the stunning scenery of Tahoe’s mountains and clear blue waters. Upon reaching Commons Beach, participants were met with cheers and applause and celebrated with refreshing drinks, LivOn Labs samplings, exciting raffles, a thrilling live auction, and an awards ceremony recognizing the top three fundraisers for both teams and individuals.

“28 miles is no easy feat, but these participants and this community smile through the pain and push on for this cause that is so near and dear to them. They think about the resilience of breast cancer survivors and thrivers and want to support the fight for a change,” said Lisa Hudson, B4BC co-founder and president. “It’s because of them that we can keep spreading our message of early detection across the country and the world, and we are so grateful.”

B4BC extends a big thank you to its participants, volunteers and presenting sponsor LivOn Labs for making Skate the Lake possible.

B4BC would also like to thank additional Skate the Lake sponsors including Yeti, Sun Bum, The Village at Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe, North Tahoe Community Alliance, Pabst Blue Ribbon, CAPACITY, The North Face, GoPro, Arbor Skateboards, Tahoe Dave’s, Tahoe Longboards, Dakine, Tahoe City Public Utility District, KTKE, Premier Plate Rental, Mountain Vibe Entertainment, Pro-Tec, Dragon Alliance, Nixon, River Ranch Lodge, evo Hotel Tahoe City, Sports Basement, Winters Pantry, The Auld Dubliner, Zumiez, Deluxe Distribution, Dickies and Brixton.

For more information visit livonlabs.com .