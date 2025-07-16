Boarding for Breast Cancer’s 21st Annual ‘Skate the Lake’ Rolls into North Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is bringing its high-energy summer tradition to the shores of Lake Tahoe with the 21st annual Skate the Lake, a two-day community event taking place July 19–20 in North Lake Tahoe.
The event kicks off B4BC’s 2025 Summer Skate Series and invites participants to skateboard, bike or roller skate up to 28 miles in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention and survivorship programs.
The series includes Skate the Lake, Skate the Coast and Skate the River — a trio of annual fundraisers that have collectively raised more than $1 million to date. This year, the event is presented by LivOn Labs, a dietary supplement company.
Community Celebration – July 19
The weekend begins with a community celebration from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. The free event features live music from local artists including The Eregulars, Tigershade, Crash Monkeys and Chuck Robertson of Mad Caddies. Attendees can also enjoy yoga sessions, raffles, a silent auction, and food and drinks from local vendors.
Skate-Bike-Roll – July 20
The main event begins Sunday, July 20, with a 9 a.m. start at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Riders will follow a 28-mile route with hydration stations and scenic views along the way. An 8-mile route is also available, with drop-in points for participants who prefer a shorter distance.
The ride concludes with a finish line celebration at Commons Beach, including an awards ceremony honoring top fundraisers.
Virtual Participation and Photo Contest
B4BC encourages supporters who can’t attend in person to join virtually by skating, biking or rolling their favorite local trail. Participants share their experience on social media will be entered into a photo contest. A winner will be chosen following the event.
For more information on the event visit; https://www.classy.org/campaign/b4bcs-21st-annual-skate-the-lake/c684782
