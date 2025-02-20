Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Love Your Peaks winter prevention series makes seventh stop at Palisades Tahoe Alpine

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Boarding for Breast Cancer’s (B4BC’s) 2025 Love Your Peaks Winter Prevention Series presented by LivOn Labs is coming back to California for the seventh stop of the series. The nonprofit will be hosting a day of fun and fundraising at Palisades Tahoe Alpine on Saturday, March 1, where participants can support B4BC’s education, prevention, and survivorship programs while spreading the organization’s mission of a healthy, active lifestyle + early detection as the best means of breast cancer prevention.

The festivities will kick off at 8:30 am on Saturday, March 1 with Pink Poker Run registration, breast health education, and a silent auction. Attendees can also purchase raffle tickets, entering them to win a selection of incredible items from B4BC’s Love Your Peaks partners, and walk through a fantastic sponsor village, including samples from presenting sponsor LivOn Labs.

Registration is a $25 donation (including a B4BC beanie!) and can be completed online here , or in person on the day of the event at the B4BC tent. The top three fundraisers will be awarded extra raffle tickets, giving them more chances to win fantastic partner prizes! The Pink Poker Run is open to all ages and abilities, and participants will explore the resort while collecting a hand of cards. Participants with the three best poker hands will win a partner prize pack with bonus points awarded to players wearing pink. Following the Pink Poker Run, participants will set out on a Tribute Ride to honor those affected by breast cancer, then close out the day with the silent auction.

The push for prevention doesn’t end there! Following the Palisades Tahoe stop, B4BC will be bringing the Love Your Peaks Series to seven more resorts nationwide. To view the full schedule and show support at your local resort, click here . Those who can’t make it to an event in person can participate virtually by donating, dedicating a day at their local resort, and posting in support of B4BC’s education, prevention and survivorship programs. Virtual participants that tag @b4bc on Instagram will be entered in a photo contest, where they can win prizes from B4BC’s Love Your Peaks partners.

B4BC’s Love Your Peaks partners include LivOn Labs, Yeti, CAPACITY, Stellar Snacks, Dakine, Gnu, ThirtyTwo, Union, Arbor, The North Face, Jones, GoPro, Sun Bum, 686, Armada, Burton, Slush, Nixon, Airblaster, Coal, Spy, Gogglesoc and many more.