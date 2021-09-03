Boat inspection sites remain closed ahead of holiday weekend

Ahead of what traditionally is one of the busier boating weekends at Lake Tahoe, the area’s watercraft inspection stations will remain closed.

The inspection stations, which help prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species, have been open intermittently throughout August, but were closed until further notice on Aug. 26.

“The safety of our employees and the community are always our highest priority,” said Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne Marchetta in a news release. “We will continue to monitor the air quality and wildfire situation in the hopes of putting the inspectors back to work as soon as it is safe.”

The Caldor Fire, at 210,000 acres Thursday morning, continues to burn southwest of Lake Tahoe.

Boats banded with the proper seal will still be able to launch at the Lake Forest Boat Ramp.





Boaters should check http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com for new information on boat inspection station closures. Due in part to the program, no new aquatic invasive species have been detected since its launch in 2008.

“This program’s success can be attributed to the epic collaboration by numerous agencies and the public to protect Lake Tahoe,” said Chris Kilian, Tahoe Resource Conservation District Aquatic Invasive Species Program manager. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and flexibility under the current circumstances and look forward to opening the stations again when it is safe to do so.”

