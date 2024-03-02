Boatworks collaborates with Lake Tahoe community

Project: Boatworks at Lake Tahoe Redevelopment Previous name: Boatworks Mall, Boatworks commercial condominium, and The Inn at Boatworks Location: 740, 760, and 790 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, Calif. Size: Three APN’s totaling 3.76 acres Owner: Boatworks at Tahoe LLC Architect: SB Architects Civil Engineer: David Hagen, Brunner Hagen Engineering Services Project: Hotel, condo-hotel ( amenities include F&B outlets, wellness/spa, conference rooms), commercial retail, underground parking Footprint coverage: Coverage reduction from approximately 75% coverage to proposed 63% coverage. Floor area: As proposed - hotel 96,929 sf.; branded residence and retail 76,198 square feet; parking 56,194 square feet. Community givebacks: ADA public access from street to waterfront through hotel; enhanced transportation connectivity from the Town Center with surrounding areas; economic lift to Tahoe City.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – In 2018, MJD Capital Partners took the helm of what was then known as the Tahoe City Inn, transforming it into the vibrant Inn at Boatworks.

In 2019, MJD bought Boatworks Mall, a long-standing cornerstone of the North Shore community. Through the combined ownership of the inn, mall and office space, the Boatworks team has revitalized it and made it a destination.

“The commitment to stewardship to Lake Tahoe and revitalization of Tahoe City has been at the forefront in decision making each year, with over $1 million invested in renovating the inn and achieving a remarkable 30% increase in occupancy at the Boatworks Mall,” said Marie Murphy, MJD’s founder and CEO. “We take pride in the sense of place we have fostered for the Lake Tahoe community through our investments, community-oriented events, and sponsorship of local nonprofits whose aim is to continue to preserve and better Lake Tahoe.”

In 2020, Boatworks introduced the first mural to Tahoe City through the patronage of Doomed Movement’s “Floral Freestyle 1.”

Boatworks fosters collaborations with nonprofits and small businesses to provide space for art, health and fitness, wine, commerce and retail. Working with Tahoe Fund, The League to Save Lake Tahoe, and Clean Up the Lake and other nonprofits. Boatworks prioritizes environmental stewardship because it recognizes the importance of preserving the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe for generations to come.

Over the past 4.5 years, the Boatworks team has consulted with Placer County, TRPA, North Tahoe Fire, and other agencies to ensure alignment with the goals outlined in the 2017 Tahoe Basin Area Plan for the sites uses.

To access the plan, go to https://www.placer.ca.gov/3342/Tahoe-Basin-Area-Plan

The development proposal meets the following fundamental goals of the Tahoe Basin Area Regional Plan:

Restoring Environment

Enhancing Community Character

Improving Socio-Economic Conditions

Enhancing the Bliss Creek Stream Environmental Zone, bringing more environmentally friendly buildings and transportation options to the site, and aligning operations with best in class environmentally positioned this project to exceed standard expectations.

“The alignment of the project goals with those of the area plan regarding environmental, economic and social impacts will be the guide to every step we take,” Murphy said. “We are enthusiastic about moving this project forward with a steadfast commitment to uplifting the overall socio-economic condition of the North Shore one step at a time.”

From the beginning of the Public Notice of Preparation Meeting on Feb. 14 with the TRPA Advisory Planning Commission, the public and board expressed confidence in the Boatworks team’s ability to shepherd the redevelopment project.