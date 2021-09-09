Body found in Lake Tahoe being investigated by EDSO
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the lake on Monday afternoon.
A passersby found a person face down in the water an estimated 50 ft. from the shoreline. Officers located the male decedent but no cause of death or positive identification have been made at this time.
Investigative responsibility has been handed to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and is currently under active investigation. This incident appears to be unrelated to the Caldor Fire.
For further information regarding the Coroner’s investigation, contact El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-5655.
