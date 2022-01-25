Body found in South Lake Tahoe meadow

South Lake Tahoe police on Saturday responded to reports of a body found in a meadow behind a bank on Highway 50, authorities said.

A wildlife photographer was in the meadow taking photos, discovered the remains, and contacted police.

Upon arrival, officers found a human body in the snow. Detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. The body appeared to have been buried in the late December snowstorms, and was spotted after snow melted from the recent warmer temperatures.

The body hasn’t been identified. Foul play is not suspected at this time. However, an autopsy will be conducted in order to determine identity and cause of death.

If anyone has information helpful to this investigation, contact Detective Allen Molesworth at 530-542-6138.