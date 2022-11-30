Boil water notice for some Incline Village residents rescinded

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The precautionary boil water notice sent to some Incline Village residents on Wednesday, Nov. 23, has been rescinded after bacteriological results indicated that E. coli and other coliform bacteria were not present in the water system. Two groups of three samples were submitted over the course of two days to be tested.

The boil water notice was issued after a water sample collected on Tuesday, Nov. 22, detected E. coli bacteria and total coliform.

“We are required to test our water systems once a month, which we did,” said General Improvement District Director of Public Works Brad Underwood. “Unfortunately it was a holiday weekend, and one of those tests came back positive for E. coli, and that was in the Apollo area.”

The boil order was sent to the following locations in Incline Village: Mercury Court, Apollo Way, Apollo Court, Lunar Court, Wander Way, Saturn Court, Galaxy Way, Jupiter Drive, Bidwell Court, and Jennifer Street from 975-996 or the north end of the street.

Due to the holiday weekend, a new test could not be taken until Sunday, Nov 27, with a second one taken the next day, and staff posted the notice was rescinded to the IVGID website at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

“We have to get samples done and we have to take two 24 hours apart,” said Underwood.

In addition to it being a holiday weekend, the results were delayed due to IVGID currently working to get their own labs recertified after a staffing gap occurred over the summer. Once the lab is recertified, which can take up to six months, IVGID can begin doing this type of water testing in their own labs, significantly cutting the time down on results.

“This is our normal testing,” said Underwood. “Unfortunately one came back bad and we just have to be cautious. It doesn’t necessarily mean the water’s bad or anything. It just means we had one bad test and it could have come from that site or it could have been contaminated along the way … We obviously wanted to take all of the precautions and meet state regulations.”

To see the full boil notice visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/news/please-see-this-important-information-regarding-a-boil-order-for-the-following-locations .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. she may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.