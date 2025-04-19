Bone health matters: Strategies for preventing osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a condition of weakened bones and an increased risk of fractures, particularly in post-menopausal women. While this condition often develops silently over time, the consequences can be life altering. As we age, bone mass naturally begins to decline. Preventing osteoporosis is vital for maintaining bone health, ensuring mobility, and improving quality of life as we age.

Key Nutrients for Healthy Bones

Let’s start with calcium, the building block of bones. It’s important to focus on meeting calcium needs through foods; then adding supplements, if necessary. Consume 1,000-1,200mg per day between food and supplements. Since most people consume around 300mg of calcium mixed in other foods that are not considered high calcium sources, if you aim to add 2-3 high-calcium foods daily, you can easily meet your needs.

In general, 1 cup of high-calcium foods contain about 300mg. High calcium food sources include dairy products like yogurt, cheese, and milk, which contain the highest amounts of calcium. Other great food sources included canned salmon or sardines with bones, tofu, edamame, almonds, leafy greens, and calcium-fortified products like orange juice, plant-based milks, and cereals.

Vitamin D regulates the absorption of calcium, so if Vitamin D levels are low, even if you are eating enough calcium, you may not be absorbing enough to meet your needs. Our bodies make Vitamin D from sunlight exposure on the skin. It only takes 15-20 minutes for your face and arms to be exposed to the sun a few times a week to make enough Vitamin D.

You can check your Vitamin D levels through an easy and inexpensive blood test. Based on the results, you will know if you may benefit from a Vitamin D supplement.

Magnesium is vital for bone formation, regulating calcium levels, and supporting vitamin D production. National dietary surveys show that most Americans eat less than the recommended 300-400mg per day. Foods high in magnesium include most “beans and greens”– specifically black beans, soybeans, spinach, Swiss chard, sea vegetables like nori, barley, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds

Regular Exercise

Weight-bearing and resistance exercises like walking, jogging, and weightlifting help stimulate bone formation and maintain bone density. In addition, balance exercises can reduce the risk of falls, crucial for preventing fractures.

Lifestyle Modifications

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption, as both are associated with decreased bone density. Also, maintain a healthy body weight

Bone Density Testing

A bone density test (DEXA scan) measures the strength and density of bones and helps identify osteoporosis in its early stages. Individuals with risk factors, particularly post-menopausal women and older adults, should discuss screening with their healthcare provider.

Osteoporosis prevention isn’t just about avoiding fractures, it’s about preserving your independence, mobility, and quality of life as you age. Small changes made today—like improving your diet, incorporating regular exercise, and getting screened—can significantly protect your bones for years to come. Let’s take action to build healthier, stronger bones and prevent osteoporosis before it starts.

Article provided by Liz Schenk, BS, MBA, Health Coach, and Lisa Fligor, MS, RDN, LD. Interested in speaking with a Health Coach or Registered Dietitian? Call 530-587-3769 or email wellness@tfhd.com to learn more or to schedule an appointment.