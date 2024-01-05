Book Bingo challenges Placer readers to expand horizons

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Library invites you to “get cozy” this winter and expand your reading horizons through the Winter Book Bingo 2024 challenge for adults.

Readers age 17 and older can join online at http://placer.beanstack.org or pick up a Bingo card at your nearest library location . The initiative encourages readers to try a new genre or reading format, discover new interests and share reviews.

Each Bingo tile has a different reading challenge to encourage participants to try something out of their reading comfort zone.

“The New Year inspires many of us to create and meet new goals,” said Assistant Director of Library Services Sophie Bruno. “Book Bingo is a fun way to help ease us into some of those good habits!”

Get B-I-N-G-O by completing the reading challenges vertically, horizontally or diagonally (four in a row). Books must be completed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29 to qualify.

Each Bingo finisher will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a Nespresso Vertuo Plus machine and cozy book mug. Get an additional entry into the drawing by getting a blackout (entire Bingo card filled out).

As a bonus prize, the first 100 Bingo finishers to bring their card to a local branch will get a pair of custom Placer County Library socks.Learn more about the Placer County Library at http://www.placer.ca.gov/library .