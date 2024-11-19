Boreal Mountain California opens Friday

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. – The wait is over and winter kicks off at Boreal Mountain for skiers and riders. Boreal will open to the public on Friday, November 22, for its 60th season, with skiing and snowboarding beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m as a Play Forever Friday with $25 lift tickets for all guests. $5 of every Play Forever Friday Ticket purchased on opening day will be donated to a local non-profit.

Boreal will then continue its operating hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., through the rest of the winter season. Known for its early season operations and conditions, Boreal Mountain Resort will offer skiing and riding access with up to fifteen terrain park features accessed by the Castle Peak Quad chairlift. Winter temperatures arrived early last week which allowed Boreal’s dedicated mountain operations staff and state-of-the-art snowmaking system to make magic happen on Donner Summit.

“After a long summer of preparations, we’re excited to kick off the 2024-25 winter season,” said Nate Ellis, General Manager of Boreal Mountain California.

Conditions permitting, Boreal Mountain California hopes to expand operations and terrain to the peak as the weather allows. Stay tuned to our social channels for the latest updates.