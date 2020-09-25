Both Nevada, Placer counties have COVID-19 deaths this week
Special to the Sierra Sun
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County increased by 0.06% since Sept. 17, and with 32 more cases, stood at 528 as of Thursday morning.
Of those, 482 have been released from isolation and 40 cases remain active. There have been six deaths in Nevada County, one of which occurred this week.
According to Nevada County’s coronavirus dashboard, 203 cases are in the eastern county area of Truckee, and 325 in western Nevada County.
This week, Nevada County ascended from the Red “Substantial” Tier to the Orange “Moderate” Tier, meaning certain business restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 will be loosened.
In Placer County, total case numbers have reached 3,523, up 170 from last week. There have been 43 deaths total, four of them this week. There have been 3,203 have recoveries.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.
