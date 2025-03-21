Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and Northstar California Vail Resorts EpicPromise partnership benefits local youth

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Northstar California, with support from Vail Resorts EpicPromise, has worked with the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe for more than 20 years to provide local youth and teens with year-round enrichment opportunities that have become highly anticipated programs for youth and families. BGCNLT said they are grateful for this partnership.

Currently, the support of Northstar California Vail Resorts EpicPromise, helps BGCNLT provide 80 Club members with the opportunity to participate in Powder Hounds, a skiing and snowboarding program for youth and teens of all abilities. Powder Hounds introduces youth to the slopes at Northstar California—whether they are first-time skiers or seasoned riders—while fostering confidence, skill development, and a love for the mountains. Participants receive rentals and lift tickets, as well as lessons from outstanding Northstar California instructors. The program gives many local youth and teens an experience that they may not have had otherwise, and for many, the reason they become avid skiers and boarders.

Provided / BGCNLT

Beyond Powder Hounds, Northstar California and Vail Resorts EpicPromise also provide crucial summer transportation for summer camp field trips, ensuring Club members have access to fun and engaging experiences outside of Club walls. BGCNLT’s summer camps serve over 900 local youth and teens at three locations in the region.

Additionally, a generous cash grant and in-kind fundraising items from Vail Resorts Epic Promise help support overall BGCNLT programs, further strengthening opportunities for local youth.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of Vail Resorts EpicPromise,” said Mindy Carbajal, CEO of BGCNLT. “This partnership ensures that our community’s youth have access to exciting outdoor adventures and educational experiences, as well as year-round programming that benefits North Tahoe and Truckee families across the North Tahoe Region. “