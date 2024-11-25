Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe awarded grant for teen programming

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe (BGCNLT) is proud to be a recipient of a grant from the Community Impact Fund, the Foresight Fund, the Gap Fund, and the Human Fund held at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation. This generous grant will support BGCNLT’s Teen Programming across the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee communities.

BGCNLT operates two teen-specific sites–one at the Kings Beach Clubhouse in Kings Beach and one school-based site at Alder Creek Middle School in Truckee. Each site offers out-of-school time programs for youth ages 12-18. Fees for all programs are kept low so that all teens in the region have access to high-quality and impactful out-of-school time programming. Teens from all across the region also have the opportunity to participate in specialty programs like our winter sports programs (nordic, skiing and snowboarding), musical theatre, and our Youth of the Year recognition program.

The Youth of the Year program is a part of a national competition through the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Annually, Club youth and teens are recognized for their leadership roles, positive attitudes, accomplishments, and participation in local Club programming. Local teens apply for the competition each winter and if selected to represent BGCNLT, are awarded $5,000 in scholarship funding for post-graduation education. They are also eligible to participate in regional, state, and national competitions to represent the national organization. BGCNLT will be hosting a Youth of the Year award ceremony on February 28, 2025 at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

Funding from the Community Impact Fund, the Foresight Fund, the Gap Fund, and the Human Fund held at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation will help to enhance and grow these programs and

more.

For more information about Youth of the Year, Teen Programming, or the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, please visit http://www.bgcnlt.org or contact the main office 530-582-3760