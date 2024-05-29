Braddock Philanthropies, TTCF join forces for $10 million investment in Tahoe Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation announced a groundbreaking $10 million commitment from Braddock Philanthropies in support of TTCF’s strategic initiatives over the next five years. This substantial gift is accompanied by a community challenge to match Braddock Philanthropies’ $10 million contribution, aiming to rally additional support from both local residents and part-time homeowners.

“With this gift, we hope to inspire other part-time homeowners to recognize the need for their financial support to enable TTCF to address critical needs in the Tahoe Truckee region, even though it is not their primary home,” stated Dr. Scribner, Executive Director of Braddock Philanthropies. “We all have different reasons for loving this place, and TTCF’s mission addresses them as interconnected, so the match is open to any funding contributions to TTCF.”

The Braddocks, who have been dedicated vacation homeowners in Northstar for generations, have a long history of supporting the Tahoe Truckee area through their charitable activities. They have established strong ties with TTCF’s Board of Directors and Investment Committee, and Bob Braddock has been a key advisor to TTCF’s Forest Futures Campaign, which has successfully raised $5.75 million and granted nearly $3 million towards forest health solutions.

“We are enthusiastic about TTCF’s five-year strategic plan which sees all of the region’s challenges and solutions as interrelated. The Forest Futures campaign is especially compelling. The Forest Futures Impact Strategy approaches the issue of forest health and fuels reduction to minimize the threat of wildfire, and connect it to innovative solutions that build a new local economy, address the housing crisis, and positively benefit climate and water health for all of California. This strategy feels both aspirational and entirely possible. TTCF and its trusted partners have everything in place to make this happen,” Dr. Scribner said.

Robert Sr. and Lois Braddock, primary residents of San Leandro, CA, were early investors in Northstar, where they built their second home. Robert Sr., a dedicated fly fisherman, and Lois, an outdoor enthusiast, spent every summer in Tahoe with their children, igniting a shared passion for the region’s natural beauty and ecological importance.

Braddock Philanthropies’ $10 million gift will be allocated as grants and impact investments for TTCF’s Forest Futures Campaign. The Forest Futures Impact Strategy aims to address the forest health crisis and mitigate the threat of catastrophic wildfire through support of regional nonprofits that focus on protecting communities, building a forest economy, and accelerating market solutions.

Ready to Meet the Challenge?

This matching gift represents the largest in TTCF’s history since the community met William Hewlett’s original matching gift to establish TTCF in 1987. With a newly created strategic plan and an Impact Agenda featuring a portfolio of projects, your contributions can address the most pressing needs of Tahoe Truckee. Whether you are interested in protecting wildlife, investing in forest health, preserving river ecosystems, supporting workforce housing, or enhancing community well-being, your gift will help TTCF meet the $10 million challenge.

You can donate directly, utilize your Donor Advised Fund, or open your own fund. TTCF is here to assist you. For more information and to donate, please visit http://www.ttcf.net .