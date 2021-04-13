 Breaking: Overturned big rig shuts down eastbound I80 at Floriston | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Breaking: Overturned big rig shuts down eastbound I80 at Floriston

News News |

Staff Report

Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed at Floriston after a big rig flipped on its side, blocking both lanes.

Vehicles are being diverted off the freeway at Hirschdale, according to the Truckee Police Department, which said heavy traffic should be expected in the area.

“Please drive safe the roads are very slippery because of the sudden snow storm,” the Truckee Police Department in its Nixle message.

The National Weather Service office in Reno has forecast rain and snow showers through tomorrow afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more