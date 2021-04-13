Breaking: Overturned big rig shuts down eastbound I80 at Floriston
Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed at Floriston after a big rig flipped on its side, blocking both lanes.
Vehicles are being diverted off the freeway at Hirschdale, according to the Truckee Police Department, which said heavy traffic should be expected in the area.
Eastbound I-80 closed at Floriston due to big rig on its side blocking all eastbound lanes. Traffic being diverted off freeway at Hirschdale. Expect heavy traffic in the area. Please drive safe the roads are very slippery because of the sudden snow storm. pic.twitter.com/JlC8h9qtMv
— Truckee Police (@TruckeePolice) April 14, 2021
“Please drive safe the roads are very slippery because of the sudden snow storm,” the Truckee Police Department in its Nixle message.
The National Weather Service office in Reno has forecast rain and snow showers through tomorrow afternoon.
