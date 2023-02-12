Bridging the gap: Cornerstone Bakery & Kitchen brings fresh dishes, baked goods to Truckee

Cornerstone Bakery bakes fresh-made treats in-house daily.

Provided / Cornerstone Bakery

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Cornerstone Bakery has been a part of the Truckee community for almost five years, serving fresh homemade pastries, baked goods, and delectable treats. In summer 2022, the building next door became available and Cornerstone Bakery acted fast — thus, Cornerstone Kitchen was born.

“It became very evident to us that everyone wanted more food items and wanted us to build on what we do,” Jenny Smart, owner of Cornerstone Bakery and Kitchen said. “We would always have customers coming in and asking if we do other breakfast and lunch options, but we never had the set up to accommodate that.”

When the building next door became available in July 2022, the Cornerstone Bakery team quickly took over the space.

“It all fell into place in a really fun way,” Smart said. “Next door was already set up for restaurant style food, and that was always the missing piece that we previously couldn’t figure out how to connect the dots on the bakery side.”

Bridging that gap between both businesses, Cornerstone Bakery works in tandem with Cornerstone Kitchen, providing fresh baked goods for many of the dishes on the restaurant’s breakfast and lunch menu.

Cornerstone Kitchen opened in July 2022 with a new, expansive menu.

Provided / Cornerstone Kitchen

Cornerstone Kitchen’s menu offers an array of both classic and unique, sweet and savory breakfast and lunch options, ultimately bringing more than baked goods to their customers.

“You really can’t go wrong with any of the sandwiches we offer,” Smart said. “Guests get to choose which bread they’d like for their sandwich that are all freshly made in-house.”

Cornerstone Kitchen offers several breakfast sandwich options, ranging from a Croque Madam to a Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich; as well as offers savory lunch dishes including an Egg Salad Sandwich or Chicken Provolone Sandwich. The kitchen menu also offers classic breakfast dishes, fresh made salads, and soups.

“We try to keep everything that we make to be made in house as much as possible,” Smart said. “We cut and make our own fresh kettle potato chips, which really elevates the lunch dishes. I also love all of our salads, it’s just been such a game changer having healthy, quick-service options now as well.”

Looking back on her career, Smart has been a part of the baking and restaurant industry since the very beginning, working her first job at a mom and pop bakery in her hometown in Wisconsin.

“I dropped out of college to go to pastry school, and the rest has been history,” Smart said. “When I moved to Truckee, I took a position as a pastry chef at Martis Camp and worked there for six years and just fell in love with the Truckee community.”

Five years ago when the building where Cornerstone Bakery became available, Smart acted fast, bringing her dream to life, as well as filling a niche in the Truckee community that was much needed.

“As I looked around in Truckee, I wondered where people get birthday cakes, special occasion treats, and even just the special day cookie or cupcake,” Smart said. “I felt that there was really some room for me to make a mark. As soon as the building became available, I took a chance and acted fast.”

Looking forward, Smart and her team are eager to continue to connect the dots and continue to grow both businesses together.

“Now that Cornerstone Kitchen has been open for about six months, we’ve been adding more food offerings since we’ve gotten our footing in the business and the community,” Smart said. “We’re going to continue to grow our menu offerings as we grow. We also have a full corridor next to our building, so we also are wanting to expand our patio seating going into the spring and summer season so guests can enjoy sitting outside with a fresh, yummy dish or treat.”

Smart continues, noting that with the growth, the Cornerstone Bakery and Cornerstone Kitchen team will be taking full advantage of a larger outdoor space and getting creative with it.

“We’re super excited to also be starting some edible gardening to infuse into our baked goods and restaurant dishes,” Smart said. “We have a handful of team members that are passionate about growing their own food, so we’re going to incorporate items such as herbs and edible flowers into our food as well, all grown fresh and right on our patio.”

The Cornerstone Bakery and Kitchen team are grateful for their loyal customers, and the Truckee community at large, and look forward to continuing to be a part of the community.

“I have so much love and appreciation for this community, when we opened back in 2019 and looking at the world at large and the past few years it’s been a very tricky time to be a small business owner,” Smart said. “This community just wrapped us in its arms and got us through, and it’s been tremendous. I look forward to continuing to grow with the Truckee community.”

Cornerstone Bakery and Kitchen are both open everyday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for morning pastries, fresh bread, custom-made desserts, and savory breakfast and lunch options. Cornerstone Kitchen also offers beer, wine, and mimosas with freshly infused fruit puree.

For more information, visit https://truckeecornerstonebakery.square.site/ or call 530-563-5322.

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.