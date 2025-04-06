Broken Arrow Skyrace, Arc’teryx announce inclusivity initiative

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Broken Arrow Skyrace announces the 2025 Broken Arrow Skyrace Inclusivity Initiative, presented in partnership with Arc’teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance outerwear, footwear and equipment.

The Broken Arrow Skyrace Advisory Council launched the initiative after extensive consultations with 20 BIPOC, LTBGQIA+, and Non-Binary run clubs from across the state of California.

“We have always sought to create a welcoming environment for all runners,” said race founder Brendan Madigan. “This partnership is a bold, proactive step to make trail running more accessible to historically underrepresented communities, which is essential if we truly mean ‘all runners.'”

With Arc’teryx’s support, nearly 100 athletes will receive complimentary entries, early registration access, products, and/or travel stipends, as well as the opportunity to participate alongside some of the world’s top trail runners at one of North America’s largest and most competitive trail and ultrarunning events.

Founded in 2016, the Broken Arrow Skyrace is a four-day (June 19-22, 2025), nine-distance event held annually at Palisades Tahoe. Taking inspiration from classic European Skyraces, the Broken Arrow Skyrace represents a unique style of mountain running, characterized by off-trail scrambling on steep terrain with massive amounts of vertical gain and loss at altitude… with exposure, hand lines, a ladder, and snow slopes thrown in for good measure.

For the past two years, the Broken Arrow Skyrace has also been the only North American stop on the World Mountain Running Association World Cup circuit. Recreational runners participate alongside the best in the world, sharing an unforgettable trail running experience “where the mountains meet the sky” with iconic views that showcase the beauty of Lake Tahoe, the Jewel of the Sierra Nevada.

Since its launch, the Broken Arrow Skyrace has become one of the largest and most competitive trail and ultrarunning events in North America, growing from 363 runners (2016) to more than 3,000 participants in 2024.

In addition to speakers, book signings, music, food, and educational events, there are nine race events to appeal to every ability level and taste, including the Ascent, a 3.3-mile race from the valley floor to the top of Palisades Tahoe, with 3,500 feet of vertical gain, an 11k, 18k, 23k, 46k, and a kids race. For the truly adventurous, the Iron Face Challenge ascends a sheer cliff face via the Tahoe Via, a via ferrata or “iron path,” a protected climbing route that uses metal rungs, ladders, and cables to help participants climb steep, rocky terrain. The boldest athletes compete in two multi-day events, the Triple Crown (which combines the Ascent, 23k, and 46) and the Iron Crown (which includes the Iron Face Challenge, 23k, and 46k).

“When we launched the Broken Arrow Skyrace, we set out to prove that you can have a world-class, uber-competitive, high-branded event that also celebrates the culture, traditions, and values that have always characterized the North American trail and ultrarunning scene, namely the celebration of every runner,” said co-race director Ethan Veneklasen. “Our growth suggests that participants enjoy the festival atmosphere and the opportunity to compete alongside the best in the world, but they also value the fact that Brendan and I greet each runner—first or last—personally at the finish line, ringing a massive cowbell. These details matter.”

“Being one of the highest-profile races in North America creates new opportunities, among which is the ability to set an example we hope other races will follow,” according to Veneklasen. Recognizing that there was a compelling cultural need to drive meaningful inclusivity measures in a sport traditionally dominated by white runners, the event invited five BIPOC running clubs to attend the 2024 Broken Arrow Skyrace. With Arc’teryx’s generous support, the race is expanding the initiative significantly in 2025.

The following running clubs have already confirmed their participation: