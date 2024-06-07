Brush fire extinguished in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and North Tahoe Fire assisted in extinguishing a brush fire one-eighth of an acre yesterday near Beaver Street, Kings Beach, Calif.
NLTFPD is reminding everyone with temperatures forecasted to increase today and tomorrow, to be aware of your surroundings, recreate responsibly and if you see something, say something.
They’re offering a quick reminder that seasonal open burning closed May 31.
Recreational fires (wood or charcoal) are still allowed with a permit. Barbecue grilling is still allowed following guidelines.
