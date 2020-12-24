Bryce Bennett matches career best in Italy
Men’s World Cup racing made its way last weekend to Italy, where Squaw Valley’s Bryce Bennett matched a career best with a fourth-place finish in downhill.
Bennett, 28, opened the weekend by finishing 33rd in the Friday, Dec. 18, super-G event at Val Gardena/Groeden. He bounced back in a big way the following day, equaling his 2018 performance in Italy.
“I keep getting the wooden spoon here — the old fourth place — and I’m getting pretty over it,” joked Bennett during an interview with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “One of these days it’ll happen. I’m feeling better skiing and more comfortable.
Bennett finished the race with a time of 2 minutes, 2.07 seconds. Norway’s Alexander Kilde, 28, took first place with a time of 2:01.45. Ryan Cochrane-Siegle, 28, led the U.S. with a second-place finish, posting a time of 2:01.67.
“I’m so pumped for Ryan,” said Bennett. “He worked super hard. He’s one of my best friends on the team and I couldn’t be more excited for him. He’s just really good at skiing. You can’t argue that. I’m psyched for him.”
Fellow Squaw Valley product, Travis Ganong, was also in action, finishing 25th in super-G and 14th in downhill.
Bennett and Ganong will race again in Italy following the holidays, traveling to Bormio, Italy, for downhill and super-G.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
