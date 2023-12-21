Bryce Bennett takes home multiple World Cup medals

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – American alpine skier Bryce Bennett just secured two consecutive podium finishes in the Alpine skiing World Cup in Val Gardena, Italy. This achievement comes just two days after Bennett, who hails from Olympic Valley, clinched his first World Cup victory in two years.

Bennett demonstrated his skill in the first downhill event, claiming the third spot on the podium. Despite starting 18th, he finished a mere six tenths behind the Italian winner Dominik Paris and only 16 hundredths behind the Norwegian runner-up, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

The 31-year-old athlete’s achievement marked a significant milestone, making him the first U.S. man to achieve multiple World Cup downhill podiums in a single season since Steven Nyman in 2015-16.

Prior to his recent victories, Bennett faced a challenging period in the 2022-23 season, which he described as a “complete disaster” after placing 35th in the downhill standings. His best finish in two Olympic appearances was 16th. With the retirements of Nyman and Travis Ganong, Bennett stands as the lone active American man with a World Cup downhill win.

In the preceding downhill race on Thursday, Bennett triumphed in what he described as a redemption season. After struggling throughout the previous season, the Stifel U.S. Ski Team athlete expressed confidence and determination for the ongoing season.

With optimal weather conditions in the Italian Dolomites, the race took place from the super-G start, featuring extremely close times, with less than one second separating 30th place from the leader, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Bennett, racing bib 34, dominated the track, earning his second World Cup downhill victory.

Val Gardena has been a historically significant venue for the Stifel U.S. Ski Team, with legendary skiers like Billy Kidd, Bode Miller, Steven Nyman, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle achieving victories and podium finishes on the Saslong track.

Bennett’s fellow teammates also delivered strong performances, with Cochran-Siegle securing 14th place and Jared Goldberg finishing 18th. The team’s overall success bodes well for the upcoming races in Val Gardena.