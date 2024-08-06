Building together: Community feedback inspires Truckee Regional Library design

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Core Partners (Nevada County, Town of Truckee, and Friends of the Truckee Library) announced the successful completion of the first round of community input for the new Truckee Regional Library design. The remarkable turnout, with approximately 1,500 participants contributing through online surveys, in-person events, and paper surveys, will play a direct role in shaping the new library’s design, ensuring it reflects the heart and soul of the community.

Community Input Overview:

Between June 1 and July 15, the Library Core Partners reached out to gather design ideas from the community, asking participants to share their top priorities for both indoor and outdoor amenities. The response was overwhelming and deeply appreciated, showcasing the community’s dedication to creating a space that everyone can enjoy.

Top Priorities Identified:

Indoor Library Spaces:

Books for all ages

Art + Culture

Community Events

Children’s Programming and Play

Creating + Making

Gaming



Outdoor Amenities:

Walking + Bike Paths

Public Plaza + Special Events

Children’s Programs

Cultural Events

Impact on Library Design:

The feedback received is invaluable. It highlights what the community values most and will guide the creation of a library that truly serves its needs. For instance, the desire for diverse programming, from art and culture to children’s activities, underscores the need for flexible, multi-use spaces. The emphasis on walking and bike paths and public plazas reflects a community that cherishes outdoor gatherings and activities.

Thanks to this input, the architectural team is already incorporating these priorities into the design plans. The voices of the community are shaping a library that will be a vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming space for all.

Dawn Merkes of Group 4 Architecture, Research + Planning, Inc. stated, “The input received from the community in the first round of community engagement will be integrated into the building program and design. The unique priorities of the Truckee community, collected in the first-round survey, emphasize the importance of both traditional library services such as books for everyone which was the highest priority, and nontraditional library services such as art and culture which was the second highest priority. Having the community’s input in the design phases of the new Library is an essential step in designing a new 21st-century library that reflects and celebrates the unique values and priorities of the Truckee community.”

Next Steps:

Building on this positive momentum, the second round of the survey will be launched, focusing on the exterior design and sustainability of the new library. The online survey will open on Aug. 9 and remain available through September. Additionally, input can be shared in person at the following events:

August 15 – Truckee Thursdays

August 21 – Music in the Park

August 29 – CATT Mixer

August 31 – Tahoe Mountain Sports Sample Sale

More dates will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Get Involved:

Community involvement doesn’t stop with the surveys. Help is needed to bring this new library to life. The Friends of the Truckee Library are spearheading the volunteer efforts for this grassroots campaign. Interested volunteers can reach out to April Cole at april@truckeefol.org . To support the new library project with a donation, visit http://www.truckeefol.org/donate .

Thank you for the continued participation and support. Together, a library is being built that will serve the community for generations to come, a place where memories will be made, knowledge will be shared, and dreams will be inspired.