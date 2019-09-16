Bullock announces candidacy for Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat

Hardy Bullock has announced his candidacy for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors in District 5.



Hardy Bullock announced his candidacy for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 5, the current seat held by two-term Supervisor and Board Chair Richard Anderson, who has announced he will not seek re-election.

According to a news release, a crowd of 60 or more community members gathered for a brief announcement amid friends and fellow supporters at an evening reception held in downtown Truckee Friday, when Bullock presented his reasons for choosing to pursue the position of supervisor.

Bullock described his longtime passion for the outdoors and his role within both the Truckee community and Nevada County.

“Having received broad support from the community countywide,” Bullock said in a statement, “and being uniquely qualified by growing up in western county and now living in eastern county for over 28 years, it is with great excitement that I announce my candidacy for Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 5!”