Burn permits required May 1 for residential pile burning in Placer, Nevada counties

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Residents in Nevada and Placer counties will need a permit to burn vegetation starting next week.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit announced Friday that effective at 8 a.m. Monday, May 1, all residential pile burning will require a permit in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra counties.

Burn permits must be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ .

Applicants can access the website to obtain a burn permit which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application.

The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally. Permits are valid beginning May 1 of each year and require annual renewal. Permits are issued free of charge.

All burning must comply with the applicable air quality regulations including checking the burn day status before burning.

Placer County Air Pollution Control District

For residents in the Auburn area, call 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll-free

800-998-2876). To check if it’s a burn day online visit http://www.placerair.org/burnday .

Nevada County — Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District

Call 530-274-7928 or 530-582-1027 or visit https://myairdistrict.com .

Yuba County — Feather River Air Quality Management District

Burn day status 530-741-6299 – Residential Pile burning at a parcel with two or few residences does not require an air district permit. All other burning will require a permit in addition to the Cal Fire burn permit, call 530-701-7462 for questions on the air quality permit requirements.

Hazard Reduction Guidelines are listed on the permit and must be followed at all times.

As a reminder, always have a minimum 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available, and an adult present during burning. Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in a citation and fines.

For more information regarding residential burning or other fire safety tips, visit your local Cal Fire station or visit https://www.readyforwildfire.org .