Burn permits required starting Friday in Nevada, Placer, Yuba counties
Starting Friday (May 1), Nevada, Placer and Yuba county residents must have a permit for residential burning, a Cal Fire news release states.
People can get permits from their local fire departments and Cal Fire. They also can fill out an application online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov, and then print their permit once granted.
Burning can only occur on certain days. People should check the Northern Sierra Air Pollution Control District’s website — http://www.myairdistrict.com — to determine if it’s permissible to burn.
People may burn only natural vegetative material, like leaves and tree trimmings. The burn permit must be on hand while burning. People are responsible for controlling their burn, and are liable for any suppression costs if it grows uncontrollable.
