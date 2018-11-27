Burn restrictions lifted in North Tahoe, Meeks Bay fire districts

With the arrival of cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather, effective Nov. 26 Cal Fire lifted the burn permit suspension that has been in place in Placer and El Dorado counties during fire season.

Following both the USFS TMU and CAL FIRE's lifting of fire restrictions, which indicates the end of our local fire season, the Fire Chief has lifted local fire restrictions for North Tahoe Fire and Meeks Bay Fire Protection Districts.

Those possessing current and valid residential burn permits may resume burning on permissible burn days. Cal Fire and the Air Resource Board, in conjunction with the county’s Air Quality Management districts, regulate “burn” and “no burn” days. Burn permits are required and residents must verify if a day is a permissible burn day through the Placer County Air Quality Management District for permit holders in the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, or the El Dorado County Air Quality Management District for permit holders in the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District.

BURN GUIDELINES

• Renters must have written authorization from the property owner in their possession in order to obtain a permit.

• Maximum pile size shall be 4 feet in diameter.

• The area within 10 feet of the outer edge of the pile shall be maintained free and clear of all flammable

material and vegetation.

• There must be a responsible adult in attendance with a shovel until the fire is dead out.

• There must be a water supply at the burning site.

• No burning shall be undertaken unless weather conditions (particularly wind) are such that burning can be considered safe.

Safe residential pile burning of green waste is an important tool in reducing fire hazards resulting from the buildup of forest residue. For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at http://www.fire.ca.gov. For information on creating defensible space around your home, visit Tahoe Living With Fire.

GET PERMITS HERE

North Tahoe and Meeks Bay Fire Protection Districts

Residential Burn Permits may be obtained at the following locations:

North Tahoe Fire:

• Station 51: 222 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City

• Station 52: 288 Northshore Blvd, Kings Beach

• Station 53: 5425 West Lake Blvd, Homewood

• Station 55: 240 Carnelian Bay Road, Carnelian Bay (Staffed by CALFIRE until 12/31/2018)

• Station 56: 270 Alpine Road, Alpine Meadows

Meeks Bay Fire:

• Station 61: 8041 Hwy 89 (Emerald Bay Rd), Meeks Bay