Burning restrictions lifted in North Tahoe, Meeks Bay Fire districts

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The early season snow storm that ushered in November Brough enough moisture to where Cal Fire lifted its burn restrictions on Wednesday and the chief for North Tahoe Fire and Meeks Bay Fire districts has followed suit

Homeowners are permitted to use properly screened wood-burning fire pits and chimeneas, and charcoal barbecues throughout the cold weather months unless high winds/red flag weather conditions prohibit safe use. The outdoor burning of wood and charcoal is not permitted at short-term rentals.

Those possessing current and valid residential burn permits may resume residential burning on permissible burn days. Cal Fire and the Air Resource Board, in conjunction with the counties’ air quality districts, regulate “burn” and “no burn” days. Burn permits are required and residents must verify if a day is a permissible burn day through the Placer County Air Quality Management District for permit holders in the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, or the El Dorado County Air Quality Management District for permit holders in the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District.

RESIDENTIAL BURN GUIDELINES

Renters must have written authorization from the property owner in their possession in order to obtain a permit.

Maximum pile size shall be 4 feet in diameter.

The area within 10 feet of the outer edge of the pile shall be maintained free and clear of all flammablematerial and vegetation.

There must be a responsible adult in attendance with a shovel until the fire is dead out. There must bea water supply at the burning site.No burning shall be undertaken unless weather conditions (particularly wind) are such that burning can be considered safe. Safe residential pile burning of green waste is an important tool in reducing fire hazards resulting from the buildup of forest residue.

For more information on burning and to apply for a permit, visit the Cal Fire website at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ .

North Tahoe Fire