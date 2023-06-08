‘Burnt’ author to read book, discuss the challenge of wildfires in the West

The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe will host author Clare Frank and the Climate and Wildfire Institute at the Prim Library Saturday, June 10.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Author, retired wildland firefighter and University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program graduate, Clare Frank, will read from her book, “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire” at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe Prim Library this Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m.

Following the reading, Frank will engage in conversation with a panel of experts from the Climate and Wildfire Institute to discuss how to better protect and serve the Lake Tahoe region and Sierra Nevada which are increasingly impacted by severe wildfires. Frank will bring her unique perspective as a seasoned firefighter and the first female Chief of Fire Protection for CAL FIRE.

“Now, anyone’s fire is everyone’s fire in the West and beyond,” Frank said. “If we want our future generations to know what a forest is, if we want breathable air and fatality reduction, we need to stop pretending fire is an unpredictable disaster.”

Her richly detailed, and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire serves as the catalyst for deep conversation about the ongoing wildfire crisis in the West.

“Wildfire and climate change continue to pose challenges in this area and globally,” Carol Godkin, Climate and Wildfire Institute Executive Director who will serve as moderator of the conversation, said. “Fire season is a harsh reality in the West and we need to be reacting to this crisis.”

Also participating in the conversation is June Sylvester Saraceno, Director of the Low Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe where Frank earned her MFA.

The event is free and open to the public.