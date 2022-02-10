Best of Tahoe: Local Valentine’s Day Guide

Are you still on the fence about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?

Well look no further than the current Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories:

For those looking to do the flower thing right: Best Florist — Love and Lupines Floral Design

For those of you lovebirds lucky enough to have the day off: Best Spa — The Ritz-Carlton

If you need sprucing up for that dinner date: Best Hair Salon — Zoe Jane Salon

If you’re thinking about the pre-game: Best Bar — Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

For those looking to dial up that romance to 11: Most Romantic Restaurant — Christy Hill

For those who forgot to make reservations and need to pull an audible: Best Brunch — Fire Sign Cafe

For the scrambler who still can’t find a table anywhere: Best Pizza — Village Pizzeria

For the after dinner enthusiasts: Best Night Scene — Alibi Ale Works

For everyone else who just wants to go home after dinner: Best Wine Selection — The Pour House Wine Shop

For our complete list of Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee winners, visit us here.

Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at the Sierra Sun!