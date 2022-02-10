Best of Tahoe: Local Valentine’s Day Guide
Are you still on the fence about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?
Well look no further than the current Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories:
- For those looking to do the flower thing right: Best Florist — Love and Lupines Floral Design
- For those of you lovebirds lucky enough to have the day off: Best Spa — The Ritz-Carlton
- If you need sprucing up for that dinner date: Best Hair Salon — Zoe Jane Salon
- If you’re thinking about the pre-game: Best Bar — Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
- For those looking to dial up that romance to 11: Most Romantic Restaurant — Christy Hill
- For those who forgot to make reservations and need to pull an audible: Best Brunch — Fire Sign Cafe
- For the scrambler who still can’t find a table anywhere: Best Pizza — Village Pizzeria
- For the after dinner enthusiasts: Best Night Scene — Alibi Ale Works
- For everyone else who just wants to go home after dinner: Best Wine Selection — The Pour House Wine Shop
For our complete list of Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee winners, visit us here.
Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at the Sierra Sun!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Best of Tahoe: Local Valentine’s Day Guide
Are you still on the fence about what to do or where to go this year for Valentine’s Day?