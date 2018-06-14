Business owners, employees invited to Business Speaks meetings

Run a Truckee business? Can't find workers?

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce business owners and key employees to come together for 90 minutes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the next round of free Business Speaks meetings. Participants will have the opportunity to share ideas, give input, and take action on the following agenda:

Help shape the Employee Co-op (Truckee Connects) Project designed to help employers find workers and fill jobs. Businesses and their key employees will be able to collaborate with their business peers on first project deliverables, weigh in on the project name, and join the project team.

Hear and provide input on infrastructure projects such as roads, sidewalks, roundabouts and more that may impact your business locations. Businesses and their key employees will be able to share what they like, what needs to be changed, and what's missing?

Network with business colleagues to create what you need.

All businesses and their key employees are invited (brick and mortar, home-based, nonprofits, special districts, individuals) to attend a meeting in the Base Camp business area where their business is physically located, however attendance at any meeting that is convenient is also encouraged.

To register visit http://www.truckeetomorrow.org.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce