Citizens’ Climate Lobby holding business advocates for carbon pricing conference

The Business Climate Leaders team of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will hold a free, two-hour virtual conference on April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, designed to help leaders of businesses of all sizes to learn more about carbon pricing and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, and how they can support them to address the climate crisis.

Many Tahoe area businesses have already endorsed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EnergyInnovationAct.org), but the conference is designed for all businesses, whether endorsers or not. The climate crisis is having an impact on businesses and industries across the country every day. The voices of the business leaders are influential in the U.S. Congress and important to getting fair, effective, national carbon pricing policy across the finish line.

The conference features presentations by Rep. Scott Peters (CA 52); Geraldine Link, Director of Public Policy for the National Ski Areas Association; and Mike Mielke, Head of Public Policy for the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

“This conference is wonderful opportunity to learn more about carbon pricing with all revenue returned to citizens as a monthly carbon dividend as the best first-step, bipartisan policy to reduce our carbon emissions quickly. We are grateful for the participation of business leaders in promoting this policy and are pleased to invite even more business leaders to learn how they can do so,” said Deirdre Henderson, group leader of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Register for the Business Advocates for Carbon Pricing virtual conference at: cclusa.org/bizconference.

Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby