Don Rogers: Last call for Best Of

Today’s the day and tonight’s the night if you mean to cast votes for your favorite among favorites, the best among the best of what the North Lake Tahoe region has to offer.

Voting ends at midnight, today, June 7.

After that we tally up the totals and announce the winners and runners-up in the Best Of North Lake Tahoe & Truckee publication scheduled to come out with the July 5, Fourth of July weekend edition.

The listings will live online at http://www.SierraSun.com until the 2020 Best Of contest, as well.

So here’s that last shot at electing everything from best place to eat to best teacher to best place to catch a sunset or bring the family. The list of categories is long at 142 of them, and the contest for bragging rights was popular.

We were a little surprised with the enthusiasm among voters eager to list their favorites and businesses interested in getting their best foot forward. This led to some complications as we set up the contest a little differently this year.

We began back in April to early May with a new preliminary round, taking nominations straight from readers with the idea we’d narrow the field to a maximum of five finalists per category.

Alas for us, this didn’t quite go as planned. We had OK participation in the nomination phase, but it quickly became clear during the final voting period, ending at the stroke of midnight, that we needed to go back to how the contest has run in the past. That is, allowing in a tide of new nominations and letting the vote tally up as before.

We’re counting this under “lessons learned the hard way,” just as we did changing the name of the Sierra Sun for the briefest of times to “Truckee Sun,” learning quickly and bluntly how that would go.

Next year we anticipate going back to older ways with Best Of. Nonetheless, thank you for showing more patience with us than we deserved and for the ongoing enthusiasm for helping celebrate this region’s sense of community and our businesses, too, through the contest.