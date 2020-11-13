Heffernan Insurance Brokers merges with Truckee-based company

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, expands its California footprint by merging with Sierra Insurance Associates, Inc. located in Truckee. Kevin Murphy, President of Sierra Insurance Associates, and his team, joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers, effective Nov. 1, making this Heffernan’s ninth California location.

Murphy has over 30 years of experience handling a variety of insurance coverages for the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe, California markets, as well as throughout the states of California and Nevada. Founded in 1998, Sierra Insurance Associates specializes in commercial insurance, personal insurance and employee benefits.

“As part of our growth strategy and to expand offerings, Sierra Insurance sought a partnership with a private company having tremendous reputation, markets, professionalism and value added services. We cannot be more excited than having found Heffernan Insurance Brokers and thus merging Sierra Insurance Associates within Heffernan,” said Kevin C. Murphy, now Senior Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. “All of our clients will experience an amazing increase in broker services, professionalism, and pricing. I’ve personally met with each of the leaders of Heffernan Insurance Brokers and I cannot be more honored to join this prestigious firm as the Truckee office continues to expand and assist our region with all insurance programs be they commercial, personal, life and health insurance.”

“We are confident that the team’s extensive knowledge of the industry, coupled with the access to an array of solutions to fulfill their buyers’ needs, will enable Kevin and his team to drive our growth in Truckee, Tahoe, Reno, and beyond,” said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

For more information, visit http://www.heffins.com.

Source: Heffernan Insurance Brokers