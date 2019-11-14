Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquires The Ridge Resorts at Lake Tahoe

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., a national vacation ownership company, today announced this week it has acquired The Ridge Resorts, the 11-acre timeshare property with direct access to Heavenly Mountain Resort.

“Beyond its ideal location on the Sierra Nevada mountain range, the resort offers a variety of amenities, including a hiking trail that begins on property, tennis and racquetball courts, multiple pools and spas, and transport to the area’s top ski slopes,” a spokeswoman for the new company said.

The same company purchased 1862 David Walley Hot Springs just south of Genoa at the beginning of the year.

— Tahoe Daily Tribune