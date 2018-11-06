Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will welcome Dave Nickens to present at Mountain Minds Monday: "The Future of Shopping: Virtual, Mixed, and Augmented Reality"

Billions of dollars are being invested in virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality, which are set to disrupt both traditional online and offline shopping experiences. Learn what each of these technologies are, how they can be used, and how recent advances in Apple and Google smartphone technology, when combined with VR, AR, and MR can enhance the shopping experience.

Nickens, head of emerging technology at Ferguson Ventures, who plays a lead role in bringing immersive eCommerce initiatives to Ferguson, will lead a discussion about recent advances, lessons learned, and the future of immersive commerce, including technologies like MR-infused eyewear.

Mountain Minds Monday will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner, 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Pizza and salad are available on a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be livestreamed and available online as it happens on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. This month's event is sponsored by Holland & Hart LLP and Molsby & Bordner, LLP.

Visit TahoeSiliconMountain.com or sign up for email meeting announcements here: http://bit.ly/TSMEmail.