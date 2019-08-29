North Lake Tahoe Business Improvement District’s Proposed tourism business improvement district focus of First Tuesday talk

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is leading an effort to form a Tourism Business Improvement District, freeing up $3.9 million in TOT dollars for workforce housing and transportation initiatives across the region.

An update on the proposed funding structure will be addressed at First Tuesday Breakfast Club, taking place Tues., Sept. 3 at 7:30 a.m. at Granlibakken Tahoe Resort.

“We have made an immense amount of progress on the TBID initiative, incorporating feedback from key stakeholders and aligning funding priorities,” said Rob Kautz, interim co-CEO for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.

Also Tuesday, Tim Cohee, ski business and resort management program director of Sierra Nevada College will introduce the College of Entrepreneurial Learning and the Center for Mentorship. The name of the college is changing to Sierra Nevada University in coming months to appeal to a growing number of young adults interested in entrepreneurial leadership. Learn how curriculum and programming has shifted to stimulate students in the core values of leadership, innovation, creativity and risk.

An update from Placer County on topics that directly impact District 5 will be provided at the end of the meeting in addition to an update from the North Lake Tahoe Boys and Girls Club.

First Tuesday Breakfast Club is a community forum presented by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce. Held at Granlibakken Tahoe on the first Tuesday of each month from 7:30-8:45 a.m., all community members are invited. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite or day-of. A hot breakfast is included.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association