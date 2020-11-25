North Lake Tahoe launches five-week Shop Local campaign

In an effort to encourage shopping locally, a five-week holiday shopping scavenger hunt will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 28 (Small Business Saturday) with a goal of driving locals and visitors around the region to complete shopping related challenges.

Courtesy North Lake Tahoe

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and regional business associations have teamed up to help make holiday shopping even more rewarding this year. In an effort to encourage shopping locally, a five-week holiday shopping scavenger hunt will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 28 (Small Business Saturday) with a goal of driving locals and visitors around the region to complete shopping related challenges.

Supporting small, locally owned businesses is critical this season as it helps ensure the viability of local retailers. While safety measures are reiterated in the campaign – the wearing of face masks, the importance of maintaining physical distance, and reminding patrons to exercise patience – the North Lake Tahoe destination continues to allocate marketing dollars to enhance the local business community.

The contest will run through the Goosechase App, which is free to download and use. Once players join the contest on the App, they will see over 100 challenges to complete for points. Each week a team/player will be selected to win prizes and at the end, the team/player who acquires the most points will win a grand prize. All participants will be required to accept safety terms to participate in the contest.

“Many local businesses are struggling to survive, and employees may be laid off as we approach the holiday season,” explained Jeffrey Hentz, CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. “I urge everyone to commit their support for small businesses and give gifts from the talented artisans and unique retail stores that comprise North Lake Tahoe’s five districts. Our shopping and dining choices are hugely impactful to local business success.”

The Shop Local campaign, in conjunction with the Takeout Tahoe campaign, will continue to be promoted across North Lake Tahoe’s digital channels, along with safe travel content. For more information about the campaigns, visit GoTahoeNorth.com.