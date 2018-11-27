North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber hosts Local Business Holiday Market

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce will host a Local Business Holiday Market to highlight the incredible range of artisans and businesses on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at North Tahoe Event Center.

This one-stop shopping event amplifies the "shop local" experience for holiday gift-giving, showcasing products from 22 vendors.

The Friday Market will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and shoppers will enjoy a "Sip and Shop" with live music by Tahoe Truckee School of Music.

The Saturday Market will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and children are encouraged to attend for hands-on crafting at a specially curated Santa's Workshop, photos with Santa and live performances by the North Tahoe Jazz Band. Shoppers who present a receipt from one of the vendor booths will be entered to win a Tahoe-made gift basket and there are a number of raffle prizes.

Both events will have food for purchase by D'Lish Catering and signature holiday cocktails from Pioneer Cocktail Club, craft beer from Fifty Fifty Brewing Co. and Speare wine from PlumpJack.

The Chamber is accepting monetary and gift card donations for victims of the Camp Fire. Fire evacuees in need of lodging for the weekend can take advantage of two discounted room offers via Granlibakken Tahoe Resort (with code: HELP) and Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort.

The Local Business Holiday Market is free to all attendees.

For more information on vendors and entertainment, follow the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Facebook page.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce