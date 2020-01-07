North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce announces new CEO

Jeffery Hentz will start in late January as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association's new CEO.

Submitted photo

After conducting a nationwide search to fill the vacant CEO position at North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce, a hiring committee has selected a final candidate to take the helm, a news release states.

“With extensive tourism and economic development experience in California’s High Sierra region, Jeffery Hentz will start in late January as the organization’s new CEO,” the release states. The position was previously held by District 5 Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

“We were thrilled with the candidate pool to choose from in this hiring process,” explained Adam Wilson, NLTRA board president, said in the release. “What collectively stood out to us about Jeffery is his background with establishing Tourism Business Improvement Districts and his three decades of experience serving on high profile Tourism Board authorities. Jeffery comes to North Lake Tahoe with expertise in successfully forming community, regional and state partnerships that meet common goals and objectives, which is the type of leader our destination requires. On behalf of the Board and staff, we are excited to welcome Jeffery and his perspectives as we navigate through this work.”

The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association is continuing an effort to form a Tourism Business Improvement District for eastern Placer County, freeing up $4.1 million in TOT dollars for workforce housing and transportation initiatives across the region. With 109 successful TBID’s across the state of California, the new funding model will allow local businesses to direct where marketing funds are allocated, expanding business participation and creating more equity in assessments. Additionally, a key focus of the proposed TBID is to strengthen core pillars of the North Tahoe Chamber of Commerce, advocating with an independent voice for the business community of North Lake Tahoe. The TBID petition drive will take place in January.

According to the release, Hentz will relocate to North Lake Tahoe from Mustang Island, Texas where he served as President/CEO of Mustang Island/Port Aransas CVB, Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation since 2016.

Prior to that, Hentz held positions at FINN Partners/Catalyst Destinations International and the Volusia County Florida/Daytona Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. During his four-year tenure with Destination Yosemite/Mariposa County CVB, Hentz served as co-chair of Visit California’s High Sierra region and served alongside several High Sierra region tourism leaders to create a cooperative partnership that resulted in high-level exposure of the region. He also worked with the Park Service and Yosemite Gateway Leaders to help establish the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System.

Hentz brings 30 years of experience as a destination marketing and tourism industry executive, working with leading consumer and tourism brands within the destination marketing, hotel, resort, cruise line and theme park industries.

Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce