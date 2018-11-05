North Tahoe First Tuesday talk features tourism partners officially kicking off winter

The first day of winter might not mark calendars until Dec. 21 but in North Lake Tahoe, the season begins as soon as ski resort chairs start spinning.

To celebrate all things winter, the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce has themed the November edition of First Tuesday Breakfast Club around local resorts and tourism partners, with a special emphasis on community engagement and business opportunities for the 2018-19 season.

Jennifer Walker, director of brand advertising for Visit California, will start the morning with an informational presentation about Visit California's winter advertising campaign and the best way for consumers and businesses to engage with and be featured on their platforms. Esther Isaac from Visit Reno-Tahoe will talk about brand developments within Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority and Ron Cohen, president and chief operating officer of Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows will kick off ski resort presentations.

The majority of North Tahoe's ski resort partners will be represented, including: Sugar Bowl Resort/Royal Gorge Cross Country, Homewood Mountain Resort, Diamond Peak Resort, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Boreal Mountain Resort & Woodward Tahoe, Granlibakken Tahoe Resort, Tahoe Donner, and Tahoe XC.

As the snow-sports industry remains one of North Tahoe's largest economic drivers, all businesses and community leaders are invited to First Tuesday Breakfast Club on Nov. 6 from 7-8:30 a.m. to hear first-hand about the plethora of programs, events and marketing efforts being done to drive visitation to the region this season.

First Tuesday Breakfast Club is a community forum presented by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce. The format of each meeting includes a hot breakfast buffet, speaker presentations and a brief opportunity for stump speeches.

Tuesday Breakfast Club takes place on the first Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 a.m. at Granlibakken Tahoe Resort. Online ticket-sales end at 4 p.m. on the Monday before every Breakfast Club. Payment by cash, check or credit cards are accepted at the door.