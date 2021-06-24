Shops, services open in Truckee’s Soaring Ranch Community Shopping Center

Soaring Ranch, home to Truckee, California’s newest mixed-use neighborhood, has welcomed new additions to its community shopping center with the opening of DLUX Window Coverings, Grizzly Menswear and Martis Valley Massage. The new shops and services build on the offerings of the neighborhood’s original anchor store, Raley’s O-N-E Market along with Mountain Hardware and Sports’ second location, and will soon be joined by North Tahoe Properties, Re/Max Gold and Truckee Brewing Company.

“The concept behind Soaring Ranch has always been to provide the Truckee community with convenience and access to shops and services that make their lives easier and more enjoyable. The retail and service offerings provided by DLUX Window Coverings, Grizzly Menswear and Martis Valley Massage offer even more reasons for Truckee residents and visitors to spend time at Soaring Ranch,” said Art Chapman, founder and chairman of JMA Ventures. “We have one leasing opportunity left in our current space that is perfect for a current restaurant to expand its reach, or for a new restaurant business that is searching for an ideal location.”

Retail and service providers currently open at Soaring Ranch include:

Raley’s O-N-E Market: Offering a highly curated assortment of products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed and sustainably sourced, the Raley’s family of stores reflects the best of Northern California and Nevada – exceptional fresh foods, award-winning wines, great people who care, and a spirit of innovation.

Mountain Hardware and Sports: Shop favorite brands in tools, grills, patio, fishing, camping, apparel, home decor, paint, and much more, along with a wide selection of quality products and services including fishing licenses, key cutting and gift wrapping. Whether you’re taking on a DIY project, outfitting your Tahoe home, or gearing up for an adventure in the Sierra, Mountain Hardware and Sports has what you need for life in the mountains.

DLUX Window Coverings: Operated by a close group of family and friends from North Lake Tahoe and Reno, DLUX Window Coverings has earned a reputation for direct and honest communication, extensive product knowledge, quick product delivery, and competitive product pricing. DLUX Window Coverings’ new showroom is where homeowners’ visions come to life.

Grizzly Menswear: A boutique clothing store, Grizzly Menswear offers apparel that intersects where lake life meets mountain life. Featuring casual everyday wear, their clothing is perfect for the beach and the office.

Martis Valley Massage: A boutique three-room massage studio and apothecary, Martis Valley Massage specializes in regular deep tissue and therapeutic massage. For those in the Tahoe area that have an active lifestyle, they feature techniques used to help heal an injury, recover after training or relieve stress.

Designed to be a hub of local living where shopping, dining and other services are just steps or pedal strokes away, Soaring Ranch brings new vibrancy to Truckee by blending housing, recreation and commerce. Bike path connections from the Soaring Ranch neighborhood to the Martis Valley, Lake Tahoe, historic Downtown Truckee and the Truckee River make it easy to get around without a car and explore all that the region has to offer.

Soaring Ranch’s second phase will include 33,000 sq. ft. of additional commercial space and 69 residential housing units. Units will consist of a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedrooms with eight dedicated as affordable housing. Phase two construction is expected to break ground in late spring of 2022 subject to permitting.

Learn more about Soaring Ranch and its residential and commercial offerings at http://www.soaringranch.com .

